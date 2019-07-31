Politics

What was that thing on Pete Buttigieg's face? Internet demands answers

A small fleck on his forehead temporarily distracted viewers during Tuesday's Democratic debate.
By Michael Martin
Published : July 31, 2019
Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders at Democratic primary debate
Pete Buttigieg, mysterious forehead splotch, and Sen. Bernie Sanders during Tuesday night's Democratic presidential primary debate.

At the beginning of Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, Twitter started buzzing as soon as Pete Buttigieg began to speak. Unfortunately, it wasn't because of anything he was saying.

Rather, the question was cosmetic: What's that thing on Mayor Pete's face?

It was a small smudge on his forehead — a speck of something, a skoch of schmutz, maybe a stress-related zit. Some jokesters suggested it was a bit of salsa. (Buttigieg had a mini-viral moment earlier in the week, when he asserted it was OK to mix the Mexican dip with ranch dressing.)

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

After the first commercial break, the smudge was gone. But Twitter continued to demand answers.

The social-media buzz was so distinct that MSNBC's Brian Williams began the network's post-debate coverage by saying they would get to the bottom of what that thing was. 

Finally, around midnight, Buttigieg's spokesperson Lis Smith ended the mystery: "It was a gnat!" she tweeted. "Apparently a very gnatty debate — but unfazed as always Pete Buttigieg pushed forward."

On CNN's New Day Wednesday morning, host Alisyn Camerota asked Buttigieg about the smudge.

"All right, so our best guess is that it — there were these little, kind of gnats around," said Buttigieg. "Maybe I smushed one and it got on my forehead. I don't know. I didn't know about it until after. That's the thing about having something on your forehead. But hopefully it didn't distract from the message about what's at stake in this election." 

"It shows lightning-quick reflexes," said co-host John Berman. 

"Well, you want to show that you can do many things at once in this election," said Buttigieg.

As for the substance that wasn't on his face, Buttigieg attracted good reviews for his performance Tuesday night, with most polls showing him near the top of the ten-person field.

The erstwhile gnat now joins the Live TV Political Schmutz hall of fame, along with Joe Kennedy's overuse of Chapstick before his State of the Union response and that white thing on Ted Cruz's lips during a 2016 Republican debate.

As for Buttigieg's comments on a salsa/ranch dressing combo, that controversy showed signs of raging into a third day.

