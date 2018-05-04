The comedians we would like to host next year's White House Correspondents Dinner

Trump supporters and many in the media threw a figurative sh*t-fit this week after comedian Michelle Wolf delivered her scorched earth roast at this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner. Wolf spared no one and held firm speaking truth to power and blasting the Trump administration for their numerous scandals and the media for enabling them while making huge profits. The speech caused quite an uproar — more on that later — leaving the fate of the event in limbo. So providing there is one, here are the comedians we would like to as White House Correspondents Dinner host next year.

In case you missed it, Wolf's most gutsy move of all was holding White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ feet to the flames as Wolf accused her of lying to the American public directly to her face as she sat there stonily. President Trump, who did not attend for the second year in a row, was called out by Wolf for his lack of attendance as she called him “the one p*ssy you’re not allowed to grab." Of course, he did not take any of her jabs well as he called for the White House Correspondents Dinner to hang it up in a furious tweet.

Many in the media, like the moderately liberal site The Hill, have called for a boycott of the dinner until the event proves it can make changes. The White House Correspondents Dinner itself issued an apology for the night saying that Michelle Wolf did not deliver a roast that offered the “unifying message” they were looking for. Others approved of the speech and claimed it was ridiculous to be so offended by a comedian like Wolf telling it like it is with all of the insane things going on with this administration. Fingers crossed the event does indeed happen again next year with one of these comedians at the helm as White House Correspondents Dinner 2019 host.

The comedians we would like to see as next year's White House Correspondents Dinner host

White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by John Mulaney

If you were to put money on one comedian as the next White House Correspondents Dinner host, it would be a safe bet to go with John Mulaney. The comedian has been on a roll lately with a hugely successful Broadway run with “Oh, Hello” which he co-starred and co-wrote with Nick Kroll, his hosting gig on SNL and his Netflix special “Kid Gorgeous” that released earlier this week. Mulaney rarely broaches politics in his act which might be a reason why the White House Correspondents dinner might go with him to lead a "good-natured” roast. But, in "Kid Gorgeous" Mulaney addressed Trump in a long routine comparing the absurdity of him getting elected to a horse running loose in a hospital. If chosen, we could see Mulaney both playing it safe or going for the jugular much like Wolf did this year.

White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Samantha Bee

Is there another comedian who would lay into the current administration at the White House Correspondents dinner quite like Samantha Bee? I doubt it. The host of the wildly popular “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” is a Daily Show veteran who knows how to call out hypocrisy when she sees it. The dinner might steer away from choosing her, since she may not hold back as much as Wolf. But we could only hope for the kind of righteous roast she would give to whoever is still left in Trump’s cabinet.





White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle had a lot to think about after asking America to “give Donald Trump a chance” during his SNL monologue after the 2016 election. In his numerous stand-up specials since then, it seems like he is over that sentiment now. Having him host the event might seem like a stretch, not because the White House Correspondents Dinner would not choose him but that he might not be interested. Chappelle’s style is so narrative and fluid that it doesn’t exactly yield to pointed jabs quite like other comics. However, he is arguably one of the best stand-up comedians working today and if anyone could mine our nation’s current political arena for all of its absurdity it’s him.





White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman’s comedic voice started out more absurd and over time became much more political overall. Much more than other comics, she has an ability to empathize with both sides of the aisle and has shown that she is trying to bridge the divide between red and blue with her Hulu talk show “I Love You, America.” Even as a Bernie Sanders supporter, she knew that it was ridiculous for “Bernie bros” to boo Hillary at the 2016 DNC nomination ceremony as she called them out from onstage. If she were to be the White House Correspondents Dinner host next year, we know that we could get a measured roast on both sides of the political spectrum from her. But who knows how far she would go skewering each side?

White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Hari Kondabolu

Comedian Hari Kondabolu isn’t really a household name, yet. But this year is poised to break him out in a big way. With his truTV documentary “The Problem with Apu,” Kondabolu explored the long-lasting negative effects of the famous Simpsons character on the Indian community as it has been voiced, with sweeping stereotypes, by Hank Azaria for nearly thirty years. The documentary created a big conversation after the Simpsons were forced to address the issue — poorly, I might add — on one of its recent episodes. Kondabolu’s stand-up is extremely political covering issues of social justice and telling truth to power. If he were to take on the role as next year’s White House Correspondents Dinner host, he might have a similar breakout moment like Michelle Wolf had last weekend.