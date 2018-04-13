Why can't anyone in the Trump administration dress themselves?

Kellyanne Conway's nutcracker outfit Credit where credit is due: On "Late Night With Stephen Colbert," Jessica Lange described adviser Conway's inauguration look as a nutcracker. Once you see it, it's impossible to unsee — or describe it any other way. The coat and hat are actually Gucci, but so is what Jared Leto wears. There's a reason certain clothes are described as "runway" or "editorial" — that's where they should stay.

Steve Bannon's layered button-down shirts "Why does Steve Bannon wear his shirts all at once?" wailed the "Guardian" in response to the slovenly former White House adviser's signature look: A button-down shirt worn under another button-down shirt. It's not even for contrast: On "60 Minutes," he wore two black shirts under a black blazer. For answers, the paper went to the guy who wrote the book on Bannon. "I’ve never been able to figure it out," said author Joshua Green. "I don’t have any idea. It’s the weirdest sartorial style I have ever encountered.” The only analog we can recall is when early-'90s Gap would put seven colors of a polo shirt on one window mannequin. Merchandise display: explicable. This is a mystery layered under an enigma covering a mess.

The headlines wrote themselves here, when Donald Trump Jr. showed up to the annual White House Easter Egg Roll wearing a pin that said "Deplorable." It is, of course, a reference to Hillary Clinton's dismissal of half of Trump supporters as the "basket of deplorables." She was referring to racists and xenophobes, but some on the right have co-opted the label, including the president's son, who literally wore it as a badge to a children's holiday event.

This is why the Trump administration can't have nice things: Corruption. Even first daughter Ivanka Trump's stylish suburban-lifestyle-center outfits have been critically lambasted: They're her own brand, and ethics watchdogs have accused her of using her position as a senior White House adviser to be a walking billboard for it. An AP investigation also found that overseas workers who manufacture Ivanka Trump clothing and shoes are paid as little as $1 a day.

The first lady's choice of sky-high stilettos to visit hurricane-ravaged Florida was derided as both symbolically and practically inappropriate. Twitter kicked up such an instant fuss that by the time Marine One landed at its destination, the first lady deplaned in sneakers and her press secretary issued a statement.

Accessorizing can be a challenge, but what man can screw up a watch? President 45. On Twitter, comedian Joe Mande spotlighted Trump's too-small timepiece, which looks like it's strangling his wrist harder than the president would free speech.

The current White House press secretary learned a lesson in podium style the hard way. She wore green to a press briefing. You don't do that. The color is used as the standard for video chroma-keying, a.k.a. green-screening, which enabled a million memes as people superimposed different videos and images onto her outfit. (Sean Spicer endured the same treatment months earlier, because of a green tie.)

The presidential son-in-law and adviser made a trip to Iraq in April 2017, wearing a blue blazer under a flak jacket. It was not a cartoon, it happened in real life. (Historical note: Only 13 years earlier, pundits said John Kerry lost the presidential election because being photographed windsurfing made him look too fancy.)

Also on the tie thing: They're way too long. A man's necktie should graze his buckle, not his tackle.

President Trump was photographed deplaning in the wind last summer. For once, his hair was in place, and his tie provided the meme. The gale showed that Trump — a man who is supposedly worth billions — holds his ties together with scotch tape instead of shelling out for a $10 tie clip.

The short-lived White House press secretary's first press briefing became infamous from the second he stepped to the podium. For two reasons: His blatant lie about inauguration crowd size, and his suit, which looked like it had been borrowed from his big brother. Trump was reportedly — and ironically — displeased with the optics of Spicer's look and had a word with him about it.

The newest example first, spotted on Easter Sunday. As Trump's list of troubles have grown, so has the width of his pant legs, to the point that his suits look like they were made by JNCO at the height of '90s rave culture.

Stick a pin in Russia talking nukes and the growing crisis in Syria. We must pause to ask another urgent question: Why can't anyone in the Trump administration dress themselves?

OK, that's harsh. And technically inaccurate. So: Why is almost every single senior person in the Trump administration unable to make wardrobe choices that aren't just blatantly … just no?

Politicians aren't known for their sartorial savvy. But never has a presidential administration had so many top staffers without basic wardrobing abilities. We're not talking about staying up-to-the-minute on tie widths or being unable to coordinate a magical ensemble — this is a flagrant flouting of the basic rules of putting things on your body. Two button-down shirts worn on top of each other. Ties that hang to the groin. A blazer as a layering piece for body armor. A nutcracker costume on the most important day of your life.

As a blizzard of ethics scandals engulfs the Trump cabinet, it is said the tone has been set from the top. And so it is with White House style. It started with those too-long ties. Then we learned they were held together with scotch tape. Then we learned it was possible to outgrow a watch. And like everything else Trump has said or done since he announced his presidential run, you have to wonder: Does he just not care? Is it performance art? Is he too busy watching Fox News to notice?

There are other, more pedestrian, just-plain-poor choices. But boy, are they doozies. Out of context, certain outfits can look well put together. And then you remember that Melania had chosen those towering stiletto heels … to walk across a grass lawn … on the way to a tour of hurricane destruction. This is history.

Here's a full range of those fashion moments. In a terribly uncertain world, one thing is for sure: It will be continually updated.