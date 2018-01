IQUIQUE, Chile (Reuters) - Pope Francis ordered his popemobile to stop on Thursday after a mounted Chilean policewoman was thrown off her frightened horse, which had reared up as the pontiff passed by.

Francis stepped from his vehicle and waited several minutes on the pavement, at times talking to the woman, until an ambulance arrived to take her away.

She was not seriously injured, officials said.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)