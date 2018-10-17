Trump doesn’t think Democrats will back Bloomberg in 2020 election

‘I don’t think he’ll do well. He may do it, or he may not, but I don’t think he’ll do well,’ President Trump told Trish Regan of Fox Business about Michael Bloomberg’s rumored run for president in the 2020 election. (Fox Business)

While it has been long rumored that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is mulling a run for president in the 2020 election, President Trump isn’t all that concerned about facing him on the ballot.

“I think he’d be easy, so easy,” President Trump said on Fox Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime” Tuesday. “I don’t think he’d get through the Democrats. I think the Democrats will eat him up.”

Bloomberg, who previously ran for public office as both a Republican and independent, fanned the flames of his potential candidacy in the 2020 election last week when he returned to his Democratic roots.

“At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats,” Bloomberg captioned an Instagram photo that showed him filling out a New York state voter registration form. “I have re-registered as a Democrat — I had been a member for most of my life — because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.”

Bloomberg had been a member of the Democratic Party for 40 years when he switched to Republican while running for mayor of New York City. Elected in 2001, Bloomberg went on to serve three terms, two as a Republican and his last as an independent.

While President Trump has already raised more than $108 million for his reelection bid, Bloomberg has mostly stayed out of the political arena since his time as New York’s 108th mayor ended in 2013. However, his name has long circulated among rumored candidates in the 2020 election.

“You have a lot of people running, you hear names that are shockingly bad, but they’re nasty,” President Trump said on “Trish Regan Primetime.”

Others 2020 potentials include Democratic Sens. Corey Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, former Vice President Joe Biden and even Stormy Daniels’ firebrand lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti is “not a serious person,” President Trump told Regan, but “Bloomberg is, but I don’t think he’ll do well. He may do it, or he may not, but I don’t think he’ll do well.”

While only time will tell who may challenge President Trump in the 2020 election, he told Regan, “I have a pretty good idea who — I’m not going to tell you, but I have a pretty good idea who it is, who I think will emerge as a group.”