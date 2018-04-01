Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters

Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me

By
Reuters Technology News
 Published : April 01, 2018 | Updated : April 02, 2018
VIEW GALLERY 1 Photos

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd <BABA.N> said on Sunday it would buy all shares that it does not already own in food delivery platform Ele.me.

The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement.

Ele.me, which roughly translates as "Hungry?", is part of a fast-growing - though fiercely competitive - market in China being driven by consumers eager to make purchases on their smartphones, from groceries to cinema tickets.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending