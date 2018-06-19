Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters

Amid withdrawal threat, Pompeo, Haley to speak about U.N. Human Rights Council

By
Reuters Top News
Published : June 19, 2018
Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will speak later on Tuesday on the United Nations Human Rights Council, which Washington has long-threatened to quit if the Geneva-based body is not reformed.

Reuters reported last week that activists and diplomats said talks with the United States over how to reform the main U.N. rights body had failed to meet Washington's demands, suggesting that the Trump administration would quit.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Michelle Nichols)

 
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 