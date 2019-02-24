Biman Bangladesh flight faces attempted hijack, passengers safe: airline official

DHAKA (Reuters) - A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight to Dubai from Chittagong in Bangladesh made an emergency landing back at Chittagong on Sunday after what appeared to be an attempted hijacking, a senior official from the airline said.

All 142 passengers have subsequently been allowed to leave the plane, the airline's general manager, Shakil Miraj, told Reuters.

Police and army are still surrounding the aircraft, he said.

"There were 142 passengers and all of them have come out from the aircraft safely," said Miraj.

He said the Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to go from Dhaka to Dubai via Chittagong.

(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Martin Howell)