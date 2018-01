SYDNEY (Reuters) - Bitcoin had lost a quarter of its value in early Asian trading on Wednesday as fears grew of a regulatory crackdown after reports that South Korea's finance minister said banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option.

Bitcoin was last down 25 percent at $10,182.00 <BTC=BTSP> on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

