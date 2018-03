(Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing Co <BA.N> "detected a limited intrusion of malware" that affected "a small number of systems," and said certain media reports on the disruptions were "overstated and inaccurate," a company vice president said on Wednesday.

Linda Mills, VP of Boeing commercial airplanes communications, said by email that "remediations were applied" and the intrusion would not impact production or deliveries.

