Brazil says Maduro's violence to block Venezuelan aid 'criminal act'

Published : February 24, 2019
PACARAIMA, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil on Sunday condemned violence used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government this weekend to block aid shipments from crossing the border, branding it a "criminal act" and calling on the international community to join efforts to "liberate" the South American nation.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Army Colonel George Feres Kanaan told Reuters on Sunday that two Venezuelan national guard soldiers deserted to Brazil late Saturday, joining some 60 military officials who defected in Colombia.

(Reporting by Ricardo Moraes and Pablo Garcia; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jeffrey Benkoe)

