Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters

Brazil's Lula appeals decision to seize his passport

By
Reuters World News
 Published : January 26, 2018 | Updated : January 26, 2018
Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Lawyers for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday appealed a decision to seize the former president's passport, on the heels of an appeals court ruling upholding his corruption conviction.

The seizure was approved on Thursday, a day after appellate court judges voted to uphold Lula's convictions for taking a bribe and money laundering, in a major blow to the popular politician's plans to run again for the presidency this year.

Lula was planning to travel to an African Union conference in Ethiopia. The lawyers claimed the passport seizure violated his constitutional right to freedom of movement.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Ricardo Brito; Editing by Tom Brown)

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending