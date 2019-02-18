Reuters

Britain's Labour Party splits over Brexit and anti-Semitism

By Reuters Top News
Published : February 18, 2019
LONDON (Reuters) - Seven lawmakers split from Britain's opposition Labour Party on Monday, saying that the party leadership's failures over Brexit, anti-Semitism and a culture of bullying in the party had left them no choice.

The group of lawmakers, calling themselves "The Independent Group", included Chuka Umunna, who had at one point been seen as a future leadership candidate, and Luciana Berger, who has been outspoken about the party's approach to anti-Semitism.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was disappointed in their decision to leave the party.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

 

