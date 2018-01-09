Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters

China's Huawei says flagship smartphone will not be sold by U.S. carriers

By
Reuters Technology News
 Published : January 09, 2018 | Updated : January 09, 2018
Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday that its flagship smartphone Mate 10 Pro will be sold in the United States through the open channel and not by U.S. carriers.

"We remain committed in this market now and in the future. U.S. customers need a better choice, and as a leader in technology and innovation, Huawei is prepared to fill this need," it said in a statement.

An expected partnership with U.S. carrier AT&T to distribute Huawei phones in the United States appeared to have fallen through, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday..

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang)

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending