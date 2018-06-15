Comcast gains unconditional EU antitrust approval to buy Sky

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have given the green light to U.S. cable company Comcast's plan to acquire European pay-TV group Sky without demanding concessions.

The European Commission said the deal did not raise any competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story last week.

"The proposed transaction would lead to only a limited increase in Sky's existing share of the markets for the acquisition of TV content, as well as in the market for the wholesale supply of TV channels in the relevant member states," the EU competition agency said on Friday.

Comcast, the world's biggest entertainment company, is fighting Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox for Sky.

