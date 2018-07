(Reuters) - Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O> on Wednesday raised its offer for Britain's Sky <SKYB.L> in a deal valuing the pay-TV group at $34 billion, challenging a raised bid from Twenty-First Century Fox <FOXA.O>.

Comcast's offer of 14.75 pounds per share was higher than the 14 pounds per share, or $32.5 billion, offered by Rupert Murdoch's Fox earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)