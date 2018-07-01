Exclusive: Leftist seen as Mexico's next president after massive win - exit poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is likely to be the country's next president, according to an exit poll by polling firm Parametria that pointed to a massive victory for him in Sunday's election.

The exit poll showed the former Mexico City mayor winning between 53 percent and 59 percent of votes. Ricardo Anaya, who leads a left-right alliance, trailed Lopez Obrador in second place, with between 19 and 25 percent of votes, the poll found.

Jose Antonio Meade, candidate of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, was in third place, seen winning between 14 and 20 percent of the vote, the exit poll said.

The result of the official quick count is due to be given by Mexico's electoral authority around 11 pm local time.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)