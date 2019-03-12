Reuters

Former Trump adviser Flynn asks judge to delay sentencing: court filing

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 12, 2019
Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn asked a judge on Tuesday to delay his sentencing in a case that stemmed from an investigation of possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

The lawyers asked Judge Emmet Sullivan for a delay of 90 days while Flynn may need to provide more cooperation in the Russia probe being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The request was made in a joint filing with Mueller, who said he took no position on Flynn's request for a delay.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

 
Reuters Top News
