NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four U.S. states sued the federal government on Tuesday, seeking to void the $10,000 cap on the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes adopted as part of the 2017 tax overhaul.

New York, Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey filed their complaint with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

