G20 to work on 'answer' to Bitcoin risk: ECB's Coeure

DAVOS (Reuters) - International regulators are looking at the risks poised by cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and will work on their response at their next G20 meeting in March, a European Central Bank director said on Friday.

"The international community is ... preparing an answer to that and I would expect, for instance, the G20 discussion in Buenos Aires in March to focus very much on these issues," Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB's board, said at an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

