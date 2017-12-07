Goldman Sachs to clear bitcoin futures: spokeswoman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. <GS.N> is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on exchanges in the coming days, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.

The bank, which helps clients buy and sell derivatives, is "evaluating the specifications and risk attributes for the bitcoin futures contracts as part of our standard due diligence process," Tiffany Galvin, the Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.

