Reuters

Goldman Sachs to clear bitcoin futures: spokeswoman

By
Reuters Internet News
 Published : December 07, 2017 | Updated : December 07, 2017
Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. <GS.N> is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on exchanges in the coming days, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.

The bank, which helps clients buy and sell derivatives, is "evaluating the specifications and risk attributes for the bitcoin futures contracts as part of our standard due diligence process," Tiffany Galvin, the Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; editing by Diane Craft)

 
 
