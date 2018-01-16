Home
 
Hong Kong democracy leader Joshua Wong jailed a second time for 2014 protest

By
Reuters World News
 Published : January 16, 2018 | Updated : January 16, 2018
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, 21, was sentenced to a second jail term of three months on Wednesday for his role in the 2014 pro-democracy "Umbrella Movement" street occupations.

Wong had chosen not to fight the contempt of court charge that was laid against him after he refused to obey a court injunction order and leave a protest site.

Several other activists were also jailed including Lester Shum.

Wong began serving a six-month jail term last August for a separate unlawful assembly charge, but the bespectacled activist was granted bail by Hong Kong's highest court, which heard the appeal against the sentence on Tuesday. It would decide upon the case on a later date.

(Editing by James Pomfret and Michael Perry)

 
 
