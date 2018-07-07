Reuters

Hosts Russia level at 1-1 with Croatia at halftime

Published : July 07, 2018 Updated : July 07, 2018
SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Hosts Russia and Croatia were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes in Saturday's last World Cup quarter-final at Sochi's Fisht Stadium and the teams will now play extra time.

Denis Cheryshev's swerving left-footer from the edge of the box gave hosts Russia the lead in the 31st minute but an unmarked Andrej Kramaric headed in a cross from Mario Mandzukic eight minutes later to restore parity.

The winners will play England in the semi-finals at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ken Ferris)

 
 
