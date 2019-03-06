Huawei sues U.S. government, supporting documents not yet available

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Wednesday sued the U.S. government but supporting documents detailing the lawsuit were not yet available.

The Chinese firm is expected to announce the lawsuit late on Wednesday in its latest response to a campaign that aims to close the company out of Western markets over fears that Beijing could use Huawei's telecommunications equipment to spy on other countries.

