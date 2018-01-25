Intel reports 4.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue

(Reuters) - Intel Corp <INTC.O>, which is rushing to fix recently disclosed security flaws in its chips, reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its data center business.

The company reported a loss of $687 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30, due to an income tax expense of $5.4 billion as a result of the recent tax reforms.

The company had posted a profit of $3.56 billion, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $17.05 billion from $16.37 billion.

Intel's shares were up 4.3 percent in extended trading.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)