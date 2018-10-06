Interpol asks Beijing to clarify status of missing president Meng

PARIS (Reuters) - Interpol has asked Beijing to clarify the situation of Interpol president Meng Hongwei, who has been reported missing, the international police organization's secretary-general Juergen Stock said on Saturday.

"Interpol has requested through official law enforcement channels clarification from China's authorities on the status of Interpol President Meng Hongwei," Stock, who carries out the day-to-day running of the organization, said on its website.

"Interpol's General Secretariat looks forward to an official response from China's authorities to address concerns over the President's well-being," Stock added in the statement.

