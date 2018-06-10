Home
 
Iran's Rouhani criticizes U.S. for imposing its policies on others

Reuters Top News
Published : June 10, 2018 | Updated : June 10, 2018
QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said that U.S. efforts to impose its policies on others are a threat to all, after Washington last month said it was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and would reimpose economic sanctions.

Rouhani, speaking at a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the port city of Qingdao, said he appreciated efforts by Beijing and Moscow to maintain the nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Michael Perry)

 
 
 
