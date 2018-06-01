Home
 
Italy's Conte sworn in as PM of anti-establishment government

Published : June 01, 2018 | Updated : June 01, 2018
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's president swore in Giuseppe Conte on Friday as prime minister of Western Europe's first anti-establishment government whose aim is to cut taxes, boost welfare spending and overhaul European Union rules on budgets and immigration.

Conte, a 53-year-old law professor, must now win confidence votes in parliament next week. The parties backing Conte -- the far-right League and the radical 5-Star Movement -- have solid majorities in both houses.

(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer)

 
 
 
