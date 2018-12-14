Reuters

Justice Department spent $8.5 million on Russia probe from April-September

Published : December 14, 2018
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department spent a total of about $8.5 million on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia from April through September of 2018, according to a government report released on Friday.

During that time frame, Mueller's office alone spent about $4.6 million. Other Justice Department offices spent $3.9 million assisting with the investigation, though the report says that money would have still been expended "irrespective of the existence" of the special counsel.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Richard Chang)

