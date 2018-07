(Reuters) - Four-time NBA most valuable player LeBron James has agreed to a four-year $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agency said on Sunday.

The 33-year-old star forward leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers to join an iconic franchise that has won 16 NBA titles but is rebuilding after posting a losing record for five consecutive seasons.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien)