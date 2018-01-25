Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters

LG Electronics swings back to operating profit in fourth-quarter

By
Reuters Technology News
 Published : January 25, 2018
Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday it swung to an operating profit of 366.9 billion won in the fourth quarter after reporting a loss a year earlier, matching its guidance from earlier this month.

While strong sales of televisions and appliances lifted LG Electronics' results, analysts say that increased investment to expand its share of the home electronics market weighed on operating profit.

Revenue for the October-December period rose 15 percent from a year ago to 17 trillion won, the company said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee; Editing by Malcolm Foster)

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending