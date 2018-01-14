Home
 
Liberia ruling party expels President Johnson Sirleaf

By
Reuters World News
 Published : January 14, 2018 | Updated : January 14, 2018
Reuters

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia's ruling Unity Party has expelled the west African nation's outgoing president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, following its candidate's defeat in a presidential run-off election last month, the party said in a statement distributed on Sunday.

The statement said Johnson Sirleaf had violated rules, including a requirement to support the party's candidates in elections. Former football star George Weah defeated the Unity Party's Joseph Boakai in a landslide.

(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Louise Heavens)

 
 
