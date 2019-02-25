Manafort asks judge for sentence far below the maximum: court filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Monday asked a federal judge in Washington to impose a prison term "significantly below the statutory maximum" when he is sentenced on March 13, according to a court filing.

Manafort pleaded guilty in a federal court in Washington last September to conspiracy against the United States - a charge that includes a range of conduct from money laundering to unregistered lobbying - and conspiracy to obstruct justice for attempts to tamper with witnesses.

He can be sentenced up to five years for each count, for a statutory maximum of 10 years.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)