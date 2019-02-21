Reuters

Manafort sentencing hearing set for March 8: filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort will be sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Virginia on March 8, according to a court filing posted on Thursday.

The filing, dated Feb. 19, also said that Manafort must file his sentencing memorandum by the evening of March 1, with the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller having the opportunity to then file a reply by March 6.

