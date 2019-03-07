Reuters

Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization for unpaid legal fees

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 07, 2019 Updated : March 07, 2019
Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday sued the Trump Organization, accusing it of reneging on its obligation to cover legal fees and costs he incurred by working on its behalf.

In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Cohen said the Trump Organization refused to indemnify him after it became clear he would cooperate with investigations into his work for the organization.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries