No charges warranted in police killing of unarmed black man: California AG

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California's chief law enforcement official said on Tuesday an independent investigation by his office found no criminal charges warranted against two Sacramento policemen in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in his grandparents' backyard last year.

The findings announced by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra agreed with the Sacramento County prosecutor's conclusion that the two officers had legitimate reason to believe the man they were chasing, Stephon Clark, 22, posed a lethal threat to them.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Brown)