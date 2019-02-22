One dead in Venezuela's Brazil border area after troops open fire

CARACAS/KUMARAKAPAY, Venezuela (Reuters) - At least one civilian was killed and several were injured in the southern Venezuelan town of Kumarakapay near the border with Brazil after troops opened fire there, indigenous community leaders and victims' relatives told Reuters.

