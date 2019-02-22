Reuters

One dead in Venezuela's Brazil border area after troops open fire

By Reuters Top News
Published : February 22, 2019 Updated : February 22, 2019
Reuters

CARACAS/KUMARAKAPAY, Venezuela (Reuters) - At least one civilian was killed and several were injured in the southern Venezuelan town of Kumarakapay near the border with Brazil after troops opened fire there, indigenous community leaders and victims' relatives told Reuters.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Vivian Sequera in Caracas, Carlos Suniaga and William Urdaneta in Kumarakapay; Sarah Marsh)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries