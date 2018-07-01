Home
 
Oregon right-wingers clash with anti-fascists at march in Portland

By
Reuters Top News
Published : July 01, 2018 | Updated : July 01, 2018
(Reuters) - Anti-fascist and right-wing activists clashed in Portland, Oregon on Saturday night as violence broke out during a march in support of a conservative Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, media reported.

Scuffles broke out after anti-fascists pelted marchers from the right-wing Patriot Prayer group with eggs, water bottles and firecrackers, the Oregonian newspaper reported. The Patriot Prayer group's founder Joey Gibson is running for the Senate.

Police made a handful of arrests from both sides, and officers seized utility knives, pepper spray and clubs, according to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for the Portland police could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

 
 
 
