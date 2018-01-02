Pakistan summons U.S. envoy over Trump's 'lies and deceit' tweet

By Drazen Jorgic

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan civilian and military chiefs on Tuesday rejected "incomprehensible" U.S. comments after President Donald Trump tweeted angrily about Pakistani "lies and deceit", with Islamabad summoning the U.S. ambassador.

David Hale was summoned by the Pakistani foreign office late on Monday to explain Trump's tweet, media said. The ministry could not be reached for comment but the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad confirmed on Tuesday that a meeting had taken place.

Trump said the United States had been rewarded with "nothing but lies and deceit" for "foolishly" giving Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" he tweeted on Monday.

His words drew praise from Pakistan's old foe, India, and neighboring Afghanistan, but long-time ally China defended Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday chaired a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting of civilian and military chiefs, focusing on Trump's tweet. The meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, was brought forward by a day and followed an earlier meeting of army generals.

The NSC, in a statement issued by the prime minister's office, did not name Trump but spoke of "deep disappointment" at a slew of critical comments coming from U.S. officials over the past few months.

"Recent statements and articulation by the American leadership were completely incomprehensible as they contradicted facts manifestly, struck with great insensitivity at the trust between two nations built over generations, and negated the decades of sacrifices made by the Pakistani nation," it said.

Relations with Washington have been strained for years over Islamabad's alleged support for Haqqani network militants, who are allied with the Afghan Taliban.

The United States also alleges that senior Afghan Taliban commanders live on Pakistani soil, and has signaled that it will cut aid and take other steps if Islamabad does not stop helping or turning a blind eye to Haqqani militants crossing the border to carry out attacks in Afghanistan.

The White House on Tuesday said it wanted to see Pakistan do more to fight terrorism and that it would likely announce actions to pressure Islamabad within days.

"Our goal is that we know that they can do more to stop terrorism and we want them to do that," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. "In terms of specific actions, I think you'll see some more details come out on that in the next 24 to 48 hours."

In 2016, Taliban leader Mullah Mansour was killed by a U.S. drone strike inside Pakistan and in 2011, al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was found and killed by U.S. troops in the garrison town of Abbottabad.

Islamabad bristles at the suggestion that it is not doing enough to fight militants, noting that its casualties at the hands of Islamists since 2001 number in the tens of thousands.

"The Committee reached a consensus that despite all unwarranted allegations, Pakistan cannot act in haste and will remain committed to playing a constructive role towards an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process," NSC added.

"DEAD-END STREET"

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif dismissed Trump's comments as a political stunt born out of frustration over U.S. failures in Afghanistan, where Afghan Taliban militants have been gaining territory and carrying out major attacks.

"He has tweeted against us and Iran for his domestic consumption," Asif told Geo TV on Monday, adding that Pakistan did not need U.S. aid.

On Tuesday, Asif appeared to suggest Trump was lying about how much aid Pakistan had received.

"Pres Trump quoted figure of $33billion given to PAK over last 15yrs, he can hire a US based Audit firm on our expense to verify this figure & let the world know who is lying & deceiving..," Asif tweeted after the NSC meeting.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley confirmed on Tuesday the Trump administration is withholding $255 million in assistance to Pakistan, and accused Islamabad of having "played a double game for years."

"They work with us at times and they also harbor the terrorists that attack our troops,” she said in a press conference at the UN headquarters.

Haley said the U.S. expects "far more cooperation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism" and that president Trump "is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding from Pakistan as they continue to harbor and support terrorism.”

Afghan defense spokesman General Dawlat Waziri said Trump had "declared the reality," adding that "Pakistan has never helped or participated in tackling terrorism."

Jitendra Singh, a junior minister at the Indian prime minister's office, said Trump's comment had "vindicated India's stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan's role in perpetrating terrorism is concerned."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, asked during a briefing about Trump's tweet, did not mention the United States.

"We have said many times that Pakistan has put forth great effort and made great sacrifices in combating terrorism," he said. "It has made a prominent contribution to global anti-terror efforts."

Pakistani officials say tough U.S. measures threaten to push Pakistan further into the arms of China, which has pledged to invest $57 billion in Pakistani infrastructure as part of its vast Belt and Road initiative.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic in ISLAMABAD, Syed Raza Hassan in KARACHI, Malini Menon in NEW DELHI, Mirwais Harooni in KABUL, and Rodrigo Campos at the UNITED NATIONS; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and James Dalgleish)