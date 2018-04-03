Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale: CNBC

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is in talks with Procter & Gamble Co for a sale of the largest U.S. drugmaker's consumer health business, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The companies were far apart on a price for the business and Pfizer is considering other options, including a joint venture with other drugmakers, the report said.

Pfizer said it is evaluating potential strategic options for the unit and expects to make a decision in 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser and Johnson & Johnson have all exited from the bidding process, endangering an auction Pfizer hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion

P&G said it declined to comment.

