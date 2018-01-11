Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters

PM May says working for best Brexit deal for the British people

By
Reuters World News
 Published : January 11, 2018 | Updated : January 11, 2018
Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she is working to secure the best trade deal with the European Union after London's mayor warned that Britain could lose almost 500,000 jobs if it fails to agree a deal.

"The figure you referred to was his 'no deal' scenario. What we are doing is working for the best deal for the British people for Brexit," May told reporters.

"We can achieve arrangements and agreements with the European Union, and I am confident that we will be able to achieve a good deal," May said.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison/Guy Faulconbridge)

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending