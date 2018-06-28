Home
 
Putin-Trump summit to take place in Helsinki on July 16: Kremlin

By
Reuters Top News
Published : June 28, 2018 | Updated : June 28, 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, on July 16, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

The Kremlin said the two leaders would discuss the current state and outlook for U.S.-Russia relations as well as international issues.

Moscow and Washington struck a deal on Wednesday to hold the summit, a move likely to worry some U.S. allies and draw a fiery reaction from some of Trump's critics at home.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

 
 
 
