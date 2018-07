WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul said on Monday he will support President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, after expressing concerns about his position on privacy issues.

"After meeting Judge Kavanaugh and reviewing his record, I have decided to support his nomination," Paul said in a series of Twitter posts explaining his decision.

