Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters Business News

Audi agrees to job guarantees, electric SUV projects in Germany

Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi <NSUG.DE> has agreed to rule out forced redundancies in Germany by five years until the end of 2025 and to build two fully-electric SUV models at its main plant in Ingolstadt, it said in a joint statement with its German works council.

The Volkswagen-owned <VOWG_p.DE> business last year awarded production of its first mass-produced electric sport-utility vehicle to a plant in Brussels, and has since been under pressure from labor unions to allocate electric car projects to Germany.

"Production of the two new fully electric SUVs is another milestone for our secure future," works council chief Peter Mosch said in the statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

 
By
Reuters Business News
 Published : November 28, 2017 | Updated : November 28, 2017
 
Latest News

 
Trending