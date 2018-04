SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1.5 percent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given policy makers have signaled a steady outlook for some time to come.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 48 analysts had found all but one saw a steady outcome this week.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)