TOKYO (Reuters) - The French central bank governor said on Monday he saw no financial bubbles affecting the whole of Europe but it was possible there were some local bubbles.

There are many reasons to be confident that European economies will continue to grow, said Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also a European Central Bank policymaker, at the Europlace financial forum in Tokyo.

