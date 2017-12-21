Home
 
Reuters Business News

Boeing secures $27-billion order for 175 aircraft from flydubai

By
Reuters Business News
 Published : December 21, 2017 | Updated : December 21, 2017
Reuters

(Reuters) - Boeing Co <BA.N> confirmed on Thursday an order from Middle East's discount airline, flydubai, for 175 narrow-body jets in a deal valued at $27 billion at current list prices.

The largest single-aisle jet order in Middle East's history also comes with an option to buy an additional 50 jets, the planemaker said.

"This is our largest order in our eight-year history and our third order with Boeing," flydubai Chief Executive Ghaith Al Ghaith said.

Reuters reported in November the airline was close to placing orders with Boeing.

Flydubai, an all-Boeing operator owned by the government of Dubai, first ordered 75 single-aisle 737 MAXs in 2013. Boeing has racked up 640 net orders for the narrow-body aircraft in 2017.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

 
 
