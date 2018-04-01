BOJ appoints monetary expert as executive director of international affairs

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Monday it appointed Shinichi Uchida as the central bank's new executive director of international affairs, responsible for communicating with other central banks on policies at Group of 20 and other global gatherings.

Uchida has been among the central bank's most influential bureaucrats on monetary policy, involved in the drafting of the BOJ's key policies such as the adoption of negative interest rates and yield curve control in 2016.

After heading the BOJ's division on monetary policy affairs, he became manager of the bank's Nagoya central Japan branch.

Uchida's predecessor, Eiji Maeda, will become executive director overseeing monetary policy - a key post held previously by new deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya, the BOJ said.

Two BOJ deputy governors - career central banker Amamiya and former academic Masazumi Wakatabe - assumed their posts last month. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will begin his second five-year term on April 9.

