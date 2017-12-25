Home
 
BOJ Kuroda: Must watch for excessive risk-taking in markets

By
Reuters Economy
 Published : December 26, 2017 | Updated : December 26, 2017
Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was important to scrutinize whether economic expansion was leading to excessive risk-taking in financial markets.

"In the current recovery phase, there are no signs of excessively bullish expectations in asset markets and financial institutions' behavior. But financial developments warrant close attention," he said in a speech delivered at a meeting of business lobby Keidanren.

Kuroda also said the BOJ would maintain its "powerful" monetary support for the economy with inflation still distant from its 2 percent target.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

 
 
