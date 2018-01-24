Home
 
China says cooperation is only 'correct direction' for China-U.S. trade ties

By
Reuters Economy
 Published : January 24, 2018 | Updated : January 24, 2018
Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday co-operation is the only "correct direction" for the China-U.S. trade relationship, amid growing trade frictions between the world's two biggest economies.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments during a regular weekly briefing in Beijing.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday the United States is not starting a trade war but trying to level the playing field of global commerce and fend off Chinese protectionism, including a "direct threat" in high-tech goods.

